Constance "Connie" Rose Tipton, 85, passed away on April 21, 2020. Connie was born in Brunswick, ME on April 16, 1935. She graduated from Saint Mary's School of Nursing in Lewiston, ME in 1956. After graduation, she served our country for 3 years in the USAF as a 1st Lt. In 1963, she married Jim Tipton at Spangdahlem AB, Germany. They spent fun times traveling in Europe before returning to the United States and starting their family. In 1974, Connie, her husband, and young children moved to Vacaville. She continued serving her country as a civilian Neonatal RN in the NICU at David Grant Medical Center, Travis AFB, for 24 years. She was Travis AFB Civilian of the Year in 1991 and retired in 1995. She was compassionate and enjoyed taking care of the babies and their parents alike. She loved seeing the progress of the preemie babies at the Annual NICU Reunion Halloween party when the families would return to visit. Connie was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Vacaville. She loved people and had many lifelong friendships. She is survived by her husband Jim of Vacaville, CA; son, Mark (Brenda) Tipton of Victorville, CA; daughter, Melissa (Chris) Tipton Diamond of Roseville, CA; grandchildren, Andrew "Drew" Tipton & Sophie Tipton of Victorville, CA; sister, Mary (Norman) Pierce of Boothbay Harbor, ME; and nieces & nephews. Services will be planned for a later date once COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, any donations should be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
W00143960-image-1.jpg,W00143960-image-2.jpg,W00143960-image-3.jpg
W00143960-image-1.jpg,W00143960-image-2.jpg,W00143960-image-3.jpg
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter on May 10, 2020.