Services McCune Garden Chapel Funeral Home 212 Main Street Vacaville , CA 95688 (707) 448-6546

Obituary Condolences Flowers Corey Edward Brothers died due to an accidental overdose in Davis, on Friday, Feb. 15, after fighting a long, difficult battle with addiction. Corey was born on Aug. 20, 1989, in Vallejo. He grew up in Vacaville with his mother, Celeste; father, Edward; brother, Michael, and sister, Lindsay.Corey was sensitive and kind. He was willing to give a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He loved animals, taking care of many throughout his life, and he was especially fond of dogs. He was passionate about learning and would spend hours researching various topics. He was funny and approachable and able to strike up a conversation with anyone. He had the unique ability to bring a smile to anyone's face, and truly loved making people laugh. He also loved music and playing the guitar. When he was young, Corey loved exploring the world and playing with friends. He was a friendly, bright, joyful child. It was in high school that he began his terrible journey with addiction. He was homeless in Vacaville for some time as he fell deeper into his struggle with drugs and depression. He often told stories of how kind people were to him when he was homeless, such as someone taking him out to a hot lunch. This kindness stuck with Corey, and he would help others around him, even when he had very little. We are grateful for the empathy so many showed toward Corey, and how he returned that generosity to many throughout his short life.He worked as a sign spinner for Solano Coin Gold & Silver, where he prided himself on his tricks and techniques. To this day, many remember his moves. He later moved in with his sister and her husband in San Jose, where he focused on getting into the military. Corey briefly served in the Air Force, but his past showed up in his medical records, leading to his dismissal. He then lived with his parents in Rio Vista, and before moving to Davis, where he was a postal carrier for nearly three years. Corey liked to deliver mail as fast as possible, and he often sent videos of the turkeys on his route to his family.Despite love and support from friends and family, Corey was never able to fully escape addiction, nor the pain of depression. He was taken from this world far too soon. We are so grateful for the time we had with him. He recently spent three weeks with his parents in Alabama in December, traveling and exploring the South and enjoying great food. It seemed like he was recovering, and the worst was behind us. But, addiction is a lifelong disease and we are so pained by our loss. Corey was a good man, and he will forever be in our hearts. Corey leaves behind his parents, Edward and Celeste Brothers; his brother, Michael Brothers; his sister and her husband, Lindsay Brothers, and Clark Musto. He also leaves behind many loving friends and family. If you or a loved one struggle from addiction or depression, please know that you are not alone. There are so many families who are fighting this battle, and we all want you to succeed. A viewing will be held Monday, March 4, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., at McCune Garden Chapel. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 5, at 10 a.m., at McCune Garden Chapel, 212 Main St. Vacaville.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Vacaville Storehouse. The Vacaville Storehouse helped Corey while he was in need, and he volunteered many hours there. www.vacavillestorehouse.org.

