Corinne Ruth Schultz, age 58, passed peacefully at home in Vacaville on November 11, 2020. May her soul rest in heavenly peace. Amen. Corinne was born on May 4, 1962 in Richmond, CA to Arlen K. and Marilyn J. (Luiz) Young. She married Michael R. Schultz August 7, 1982. Together they had two children, Garette and Greyson. She received an AA degree from Hayward State. She worked as a business manager/accountant in property management. Corinne was a longtime member and lecturer at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pinole, CA. Despite trials in life, she always found joy. Her faith carried her through it all. She was kind and caring of others, and a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.Corinne is survived by her son, Garette L. Schultz and wife Elisa; her beloved grandson, Aiden M. Schultz; her son, Greyson A. Schultz and wife Andrea; her brother, William A. Young and wife Marianne; brother, Samuel K Young; and sister, Laura A. Madigan.Funeral services and Mass for Corinne will be on December 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St Joseph's Cemetery & Funeral Center, 2540 Church Lane, San Pablo, CA. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, services will be outside in a tent. The family plans to post the event on Facebook.