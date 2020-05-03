Courtney Gutierrez
10/27/1992 - 02/18/2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Courtney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Tuesday, February 18, 2020 Courtney Gutierrez went to be with the Lord and her grandfather, Ralph Gutierrez after a brief illness at the age of 27. Born October 27, 1992 to Ralph and Gretchen Gutierrez, she went to school in Winters and graduated from Vacaville High School. She received her Veterinary Assistant Degree and worked locally. Courtney loved animals and was beautiful with an unforgettable smile and laugh. She is survived by her grandmother, Shirley; father, Ralph; uncles, David and Steven; brother, Paul and several cousins. Memorial service will be at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved