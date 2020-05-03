On Tuesday, February 18, 2020 Courtney Gutierrez went to be with the Lord and her grandfather, Ralph Gutierrez after a brief illness at the age of 27. Born October 27, 1992 to Ralph and Gretchen Gutierrez, she went to school in Winters and graduated from Vacaville High School. She received her Veterinary Assistant Degree and worked locally. Courtney loved animals and was beautiful with an unforgettable smile and laugh. She is survived by her grandmother, Shirley; father, Ralph; uncles, David and Steven; brother, Paul and several cousins. Memorial service will be at a later date.





