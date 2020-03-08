|
Craig E. McRae, a retired PG&E Electric Crew Foreman and life-long resident of Vacaville, passed away on Feb. 23, at the age of 70, after falling asleep at the wheel on his way home from the Rowdy Creek Steelhead Derby in Oregon.Craig loved his wife of 30 years, Diane McRae, and his dogs, Pepper and Lulu.Craig was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed returning to favorite locations on the Smith and Chetco Rivers, and in Baja, Mexico: where he fished with the same guide, Victor, for 32 years. Craig retired from PG&E as an Electric Crew Foreman, with 37 years of service. The people at PG&E were like a family to him. While possessed of a tough exterior, he was a kind hearted, lovable man who will be missed by his high school chums, neighbors, pals at Miss Darla's, his many friends, and his family.Craig is survived by his wife, Diane; children, Craig Jr. and Heather; siblings, Bill (Bill), Chris (Frank); niece, Melissa (Omar); great nephew, Jackson; aunt, Mickey; cousin, Paul (Mary); second cousin, Lara; third cousins, Grace and Spencer. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Crystal (Bum). All are invited to a celebration of life on April 19, at 2 p.m., at the Moose Lodge, 6585 Gibson Canyon Road, Vacaville.
Published in The Reporter from Mar. 8 to Apr. 19, 2020