Craig Moreno passed away peacefully at home on March 17, 2020 after a brief illness.He grew up in Napa, graduating from St. John's Catholic School, and was a member of the first graduating class of 1970 at Justin High School. He earned his Associates Degree from Napa College.Craig was a dedicated UPS driver; he retired in 2014 after 41 years of service and was a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. He was a 31-year member of the Native Sons of the Golden West, Solano Parlor #39, most recently holding the office of 2nd Vice President. He served as a delegate to Grand Parlor the past two years and enjoyed helping his fellow Native Sons brothers carry the American flag in the local Fairfield parades. Craig was also a member of the Solano History Exploration Center, and most recently served as the club's President. He shared his love of history by volunteering as a docent for the Lawler House Museum and History Center in downtown Suisun. He was also a member of Holy Spirit Parish in Fairfield, and Ducks Unlimited.An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and family camping trips. He cherished his time spent in the marsh with his beloved Chesapeake Bay Retrievers.Craig is survived by his loving wife of almost 35 years, Louise Moreno; sons, Hayden Moreno and Chase Moreno; father and stepmother, Ange and Alice Moreno of Napa; sister, Julie Smith (Tony) of Vacaville; brothers, Matthew Moreno (Linda) of Napa and Paul Moreno (Alyson) of Chico; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family members and many loyal friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Joan "Jerri" Martin and stepfather, Beau Martin of Rutherford CA.Burial will take place at Rockville Cemetery but due to the current shelter in place restrictions no services will be held. A Celebration of Craig's Life will be planned for a later date. He touched the lives of many and will be dearly missed. Craig will be remembered for his smile and laugh and his devotion to his family and friends.Arrangements entrusted to Bryan-Braker Funeral Home, 707-425-4697, www.bryanbraker.com.
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 5, 2020