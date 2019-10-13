|
Craig Weston Welch passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in Truckee, CA on Monday, Sept. 30, at the age of 64, although he battled type 1 diabetes most of his life. Born on Aug. 10, 1955 in Berkeley, Craig was proud to be fifth-generation Californian. Initially living in Hilmarand Concord, his family moved to Vacaville in 1965 where they lived for more than 40 years. Craig grew up in Vacaville with his parents, Lyle and Barbara, his sister, Jill and brother, Clark. Craig attended Alamo Elementary, Willis Jepson Junior High and was in the Vacaville High School graduating class of 1973. He graduated from the University of California, Berkeley in 1977 where he earned a B.A. in History and played on the Cal Football team. Over the past 40 years, Craig built a successful career in the heavy equipment and crane industries.Craig enjoyed many things in his life, most notably Cal football games, a good cigar, month-long birthday celebrations, living in the mountains and reading military history novels. He especially loved playing Santa on Christmas Eve for all the family. Craig's greatest passion was his family. He loved making his wife laugh and spending time with his children. He brought his unique sense of humor to every conversation.Craig is lovingly remembered by his wife of 29 years, Diana Votaw Welch; his daughter, Allyson Welch of Chico; son, Sam Welch of Broomfield, CO; son, Kristofer Stewart, and grandchildren, Taylor and Tucker of Riverside. Craig is survived by his aunt, Jean Daley of Walnut Creek; his sister, Jill Welch and Gina Peers of Oakland; his brother, Clark Welch and Maureen; his niece, Mary, and nephews, Ben and Jackson of Lafayette. Preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Barbara Welch.Craig's only daughter, Allyson will be married on Oct. 12, 2019 to Daniel Hiemstra of Chico. Although Craig will miss the ceremony, he will be there in spirit and in the hearts of all who witness this union.A celebration of Craig's life will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, at The Church of the Epiphany, 300 West St., Vacaville. A reception will follow.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Park Service in Craig's honor. National Park Servicewww.nps.gov/getinvolved/donate.
