Curtis Williams
Curtis Willams, Chief Master Sergeant in the USAF, was born on December 20, 1928 in Oklahoma. Curtis Williams served our nation for over 23 years with full pride and dignity. Curtis is a highly accomplished and respected man who passed away peacefully on June 25, 2020.Curtis proudly served our country in the United States Air Force for over 2 decades actively.Curtis and his well-traveled family lived on several Air Force bases globally. As a family, this is a moment of sadness, as well as his service to our country, CHIEF Williams was chosen to have lunch with President Kennedy. After retiring from the Air Force, he ran four plant nurseries; Vacaville, Alamo, Monte Vista, and Dixon nurseries. He also ran and owned Blue Lagoon water slides, and served on the Vacaville Board of Supervisors for the Vacaville Cemetery.Curtis was predeceased by his wife, Mellie and his daughter, Sherry. He is survived by his daughter, Patricia (Milo) and his son, Scott. He has three grandchildren, Kendra (Brian), Joey (Michelle), & Kyle. He has four great-grandchildren, Chase, Logan, Olivia, and Lola; and numerous other family members and friends. There will be a viewing on July 7, 2020 at McCune Garden Chapel between 5 and 8 p.m., and a graveside burial on July 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Vacaville Cemetery for family & friends.
W00145500-image-1.jpg,W00145500-image-2.jpg


Published in The Reporter from Jul. 5 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
