Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Leu
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Marie Leu

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia Marie Leu Obituary
Cindy passed away in the late evening of 11/19/19 surrounded by family. She fought a long, hard battle from illness. Cindy was born in San Diego, CA to Norman W. and Geraldine Leu. She is survived by her daughter, Traci Leu; her son, James A. Leu; and her granddaughter, Ginah Leu. She is also survived by her brothers, Michael, Norman E. and James Leu; sister, Karen Harper; sister-in-law, Christine Leu, nieces, Christie Leu, Faith Harper, Dee Dee Leu, and Shona Coverdale; nephews, Danny and William Harper, Philip (Heather) Leu; great-nieces Jessica Ponce and Alexsys Harper; great-nephews Ryan and Aaron Leu; great-great-nieces Angelina Harper, and Vanessa, Isabelle and Cheyanne Trigales; and great-great-nephew Connor Trigales.Burial will be a private ceremony with family and close friends. She will be dearly missed.
W00138660-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -