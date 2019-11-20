|
Cindy passed away in the late evening of 11/19/19 surrounded by family. She fought a long, hard battle from illness. Cindy was born in San Diego, CA to Norman W. and Geraldine Leu. She is survived by her daughter, Traci Leu; her son, James A. Leu; and her granddaughter, Ginah Leu. She is also survived by her brothers, Michael, Norman E. and James Leu; sister, Karen Harper; sister-in-law, Christine Leu, nieces, Christie Leu, Faith Harper, Dee Dee Leu, and Shona Coverdale; nephews, Danny and William Harper, Philip (Heather) Leu; great-nieces Jessica Ponce and Alexsys Harper; great-nephews Ryan and Aaron Leu; great-great-nieces Angelina Harper, and Vanessa, Isabelle and Cheyanne Trigales; and great-great-nephew Connor Trigales.Burial will be a private ceremony with family and close friends. She will be dearly missed.
W00138660-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter on Nov. 20, 2019