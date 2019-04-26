Cyrus Kent Bailey (72) of Vacaville, passed away on April 11. Kent was born July 30, 1946 to Cyrus and Verna Bailey. Kent married in 1970 and in 1976 they had their only child, Cecily. In 1989, Kent moved to Vacaville, to be closer to his sister, Janet Staples. He dedicated his life to the service of others. He was loved by all who knew him. Special thank you to his ex-wife, Judy, for caring for him during the months preceding his death. A celebration of life will be held at the Cabana Club at 320 Creekview Ct. Vacaville, on Saturday, May 4, at 5 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. All are welcome to attend. For the full Obituary please visit bellavidafuneral.com.

W00131280-image-1.jpg Published in The Reporter from Apr. 26 to May 4, 2019