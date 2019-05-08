Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Daisy Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daisy Lee Jackson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Daisy Lee Jackson Obituary
Daisy Lee Jackson, a resident of Vacaville, was born Daisy Lee Robinson in Natchitoches, LA.She joined the St. Paul Baptist Church at the age of 13 when she was baptized in the Cane River. She attended Central School and went on to Beauty School in Alexandria, LA, where she became a beautician. She moved to CA in 1956. She served in many auxiliaries for the church. Her favorite scriptures were Psalms 23 and 37, and her favorite songs were "Jesus Keep Me Near the Cross" and "Silver and Gold". Sis. Daisy Lee Jackson, this is your Christian Life! Celebration of life will be held Friday, May 10, at 6 p.m., at Second Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 1735 Arthur St., Oakland.
Published in The Reporter from May 8 to May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.