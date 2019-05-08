Daisy Lee Jackson, a resident of Vacaville, was born Daisy Lee Robinson in Natchitoches, LA.She joined the St. Paul Baptist Church at the age of 13 when she was baptized in the Cane River. She attended Central School and went on to Beauty School in Alexandria, LA, where she became a beautician. She moved to CA in 1956. She served in many auxiliaries for the church. Her favorite scriptures were Psalms 23 and 37, and her favorite songs were "Jesus Keep Me Near the Cross" and "Silver and Gold". Sis. Daisy Lee Jackson, this is your Christian Life! Celebration of life will be held Friday, May 10, at 6 p.m., at Second Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 1735 Arthur St., Oakland. Published in The Reporter from May 8 to May 10, 2019