It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Dan Garner on September 22, 2020. Also affectionately known as "Coach" and D-Dawg," he was bigger than life and will be greatly missed.Dan was big in stature and in heart. He had twinkling eyes, an easy smile and a contagious laugh and he brought fun into everything he did. He was a devoted family man. His strength and goofy humor were the foundation of the home he built and shared with his wife Evonne and their two children, Shane (20) and Avery (17). He filled their lives with love and laughter.Dan and Evonne met on New Year's Eve in 1993 when she literally fell into his arms. He wrapped them around her and never let go. They had an unwavering love and were true partners in their life together. That love grew with the arrival of Shane and Avery and inspired him to retire in 2006 so that he wouldn't miss out on them growing up. He threw himself into his stay at home dad role and participated in carpools, volunteered at their schools, and arranged play dates. His greatest pleasure was cheering them on at their performances, games and tournaments. He never missed the special moments of his "Little Man" and "Baby Girl."When he wasn't attending Shane's and Avery's games, Dan was coaching. Dan volunteered as a coach for the City of Vacaville basketball program, several youth football programs, Vacaville High School, and Vanden High School. Dan was obsessed with football and nothing made him happier than sharing his love of the game. One of his favorite ways to connect with "his boys" was to give them nicknames. Over the years, he coached hundreds of kids and they all held a special place in his heart. Dan spent nearly every day at the gym working on his "guns" and socializing with his gym buddies. He opened his big arms and heart even wider to anyone who walked through his front door. He created a lively home where there were always "extras" for dinner. On game days, Dan would be found in "his" chair watching football and rooting for his beloved 49ers. Dan was born in 1961 to Ramona Radakovich and James Garner, his beloved parents. He was also raised by his life hero, Mel Radakovich. He grew up in El Sobrante, CA with his sister Jenifer where he made many lifelong friends. He graduated from DeAnza High School in 1981. After graduation, he completed an apprenticeship in industrial painting, joined the painter's union, worked in the industry for 25 years and retired as a foreman.Dan is survived by his wife, Evonne; son, Shane; daughter, Avery; mother, Ramona; sister, Jenifer; nieces, Roschele and Jesi Mae; Aunt Sandy and Uncle Roy; Uncle Cleve and Aunt Pat; Uncle Dick and Aunt Karen; Uncle Gary and Aunt Jaye; Uncle Larry; and numerous loving in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his father James, stepfather Mel and his aunt Karen.A memorial service will be held but is delayed in hopes that COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted enough to allow all who loved him to attend.