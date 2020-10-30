1/1
Danzil Edward "Ed" Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Danzil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Danzil Edward "Ed" Miller, 90, passed away October 27 in Vacaville. Ed was born in Jackson County, MS, July 23, 1930.Ed enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1947 and served in the Korean war. In 1956, following his military service, he began a 30-year career with the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier. Ed was known by many around Vacaville. His career path led him to working for Vacaville Unified School District, where he worked for 10 years. After his time with the school district, he worked for Vaca Hills Chapel and then McCune Garden Chapel before retiring in 2010.Survivors include son, Dennis Miller; brothers, James Yocom of HI, Shelton Yocom of AL; sisters, Minnie Sue Fulmer of MS and Jessie Faye Aldas of TX. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Anita "Annie"; mother, Dora Yocom; stepfather, William Yocom; and brother, William Yocom.Visitation will be held at McCune Garden Chapel on Monday, November 2 from 10 to 11 a.m, Service follows at 11 a.m. and interment will be at Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery.
W00148590-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCune Garden Chapel
212 Main Street
Vacaville, CA 95688
(707) 448-6546
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheReporter.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
McCune Garden Chapel Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved