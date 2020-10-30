Danzil Edward "Ed" Miller, 90, passed away October 27 in Vacaville. Ed was born in Jackson County, MS, July 23, 1930.Ed enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1947 and served in the Korean war. In 1956, following his military service, he began a 30-year career with the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier. Ed was known by many around Vacaville. His career path led him to working for Vacaville Unified School District, where he worked for 10 years. After his time with the school district, he worked for Vaca Hills Chapel and then McCune Garden Chapel before retiring in 2010.Survivors include son, Dennis Miller; brothers, James Yocom of HI, Shelton Yocom of AL; sisters, Minnie Sue Fulmer of MS and Jessie Faye Aldas of TX. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Anita "Annie"; mother, Dora Yocom; stepfather, William Yocom; and brother, William Yocom.Visitation will be held at McCune Garden Chapel on Monday, November 2 from 10 to 11 a.m, Service follows at 11 a.m. and interment will be at Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery.