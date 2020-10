Or Copy this URL to Share

He passed after a long fight with heart disease, leaving his daughter, Mary; mother, Gloria Pasley; and many other family. A church service and VA ceremony is for close family only but there is a viewing on Monday, October 19, 2020 at McCune Garden Chapel from 5 to 8 pm. Please visit there. In lieu of flowers Darcey wanted donations to the heart transplant team at Kaiser. Email IPG@kp.org and phone 1-855-6GIVING (644-2464.)





