Darl Helton Jordan, 89, passed away April 9. He was born in Foyil, OK on Aug. 10, 1929 to John and Minnie (Helton) Jordan. He was preceded in death by his two older sisters, Jean Merchant, and Marjorie Houston. On Sept. 1, 1948, he married his high school sweetheart, Betty Ruth Price. Together, they had two daughters. They lived in Utah, Southern California, Madera, Napa, Lake Berryessa, Fort Bragg, and Oklahoma, before moving to Vacaville for the past 15 years to be near family. Darl loved his family, gardening, fishing, music, reading, and telling stories. He is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Betty; daughters, Luanne Kollar and Catherine Jordan; six grandchildren, Eva, Rachel, Colin, Monica, Adam, and David; great grandchildren, Zoe, Alexis, and Luke. A private celebration of life was held for family and friends.
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 30, 2019