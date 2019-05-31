Darlene Dell (Barker) Geraty was born in Sweetwater, OK to Clyde and Ruby Barker. Her family, including her siblings - Jan Brady (of Elk Grove), Lyndell Barker (of Elk Grove), and Gail Adam (of Walnut Creek), moved to CA and eventually settled in Sacramento. Darlene graduated from Sacramento High School in 1954 and from Heald's Business College in 1956. She married Irving Geraty of Sacramento in 1960. Together, they relocated to Dixon in 1962 and raised four children - Stephen Geraty (deceased 2008), Alison Geraty (of Dixon), Kristen (Jeff) Hailey (of Chula Vista), and Delbert (Lisa) Geraty (of Dixon). Upon reaching what others refer to as "retirement age", she was thrilled to return to the workforce as a longtime employee of the Dixon Public Library, where she was surrounded by books and friendly people. Darlene enjoyed reading, attending jazz concerts and festivals, history, traveling the US, admiring beautiful gardens, and genealogy. She spent countless hours researching her own Native American heritage and Irving's Schroeder family tree. Darlene's greatest joy was found spending time with her grandchildren – Kaitlin and Timothy Hailey (of Chula Vista) and Megan Geraty (of Dixon). Services will be held at the Dixon United Methodist Church on Monday, June 3, at 11 a.m. Her family requests attendees wear bright attire for the occasion.

W00132660-image-1.jpg Published in The Reporter from May 31 to June 3, 2019