Darlene was born to Rolland Keith Lutje and Donna Rae Bates-Lutje in Eureka. Darlene grew up in Napa and spent her adult years in Vacaville.Darlene worked as an Electrician at Mare Island Naval Shipyard on submarines until closing of the base.On April 29, Darlene gained her angel wings after a long and courageous battle with Endometrial cancer.Darlene is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Rory Dunaway; son, Ricky Mayfield, Jr.; daughter, Cheree Piazza; stepson, Damon Dunaway; mother, Donna Gonzales, and numerous extended family members, including her five grandchildren, (her pride and joy).A memorial will be held Saturday, May 11, at 10 a.m., at Valley Church, 5063 Maple Road, Vacaville. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to The in Darlene's name. Help find a cure.
Published in The Reporter from May 7 to May 11, 2019