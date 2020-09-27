1/1
Dave Camp
1946 - 2020
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and brother, David O. Camp II. David is preceded in death by his parents Dave and Rosemary Camp. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Roberts and his daughters. Wendy Camp, Calleen Powell, Heather Smith, Alex Wheeler, Taylor Camp; and his sister, Gale Smith-Camp. He is also survived by two nephews, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many previous wives.Dave grew up in Vacaville after his father retired from Travis AFB, and attended Vaca High. He moved to Dallas in 1966. He retired with 38 years of service at Southwestern Bell and continued to work until being hospitalized in December 2019. He was an avid golfer, hunter and country dancer. He never missed a Dallas Cowboys football game. He loved and was loved by all of his family. We will all miss him deeply.
Published in The Reporter on Sep. 27, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by TheReporter.com

