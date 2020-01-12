|
David Alexander McKenzie passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22. David or Mac, as he was called by close friends, was born on Dec. 26, 1979 to Jim and Annette McKenzie of Vacaville.David is survived by his devoted brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Kristin McKenzie of Vacaville, and by his loving sister and brother-in-law, Julie and Per Axelsson of Djursholm, Sweden. He is also survived by his niece and her husband, Katherine and Parker Itow and their son, Jack Palmer Itow; four nephews, Trevor and Derek McKenzie of Vacaville and Marcus and Lucas Axelsson of Sweden, and his forever friends, K.C. Letterman and Raleigh Demers and their daughters Aubrie Belle and Kellie Rae Demers of Gold Bar, WA. He leaves behind many cousins, aunts, uncles and devoted friends too numerous to mention. David was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Claude and Carol McKenzie of Napa, and by his maternal grandparents, Ruth and Verl Taysom also of Napa, and by his uncle, Donald Taysom of Oregon.David lived many years of his adult life in Gold Bar, WA. He was a resident and worked at Skyland Ranch where he was treated like family. He loved taking people on trail rides and was happiest when riding his horse, Trapper. He also worked as an EMT with the local fire department. He lived the last several years in North and South Carolina where he worked in the food and restaurant industry as a waiter, cook, chef and caterer. He loved good food and loved cooking Southern dishes for friends and family. David was a grateful member of AA. He was an avid hunter with his father Jim and "grandpa Bruce". He also spent a lot of time golfing or on the ski slopes.He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.Private services are pending.Arrangements are under the care of Bryan-Braker Funeral Home, 425-4697. You may sign the guestbook at www.bryanbraker.com.
Published in The Reporter on Jan. 12, 2020