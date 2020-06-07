David Charles Wigley
David Charles Wigley of Vacaville passed away at home on May 23, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born in Atlanta, GA and raised in Greenbelt, MD. He served in the USAF during the Vietnam War and later in the Air Force Reserve where he served until his retirement in 1999 at the rank of Chief Master Sergeant.David met Johanna Lee Claypool in 1972 on a blind date while stationed at Williams AFB. After his tour in Thailand they married on July 11, 1973.David had fruitful careers at Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, the State of California, and the Air Force Reserve. David volunteered at Travis AFB for the past ten years and was Director of the RAO at the time of his passing following a short battle with cancer.David is survived by his wife Johanna, son Brian, son Michael and daughter-in-law Diti, and son Matthew. Services will be at held at a later date. Donations may be made the MLJ Trust PO Box 113 Middleburg, VA 20118 or Fisher House at Travis AFB, www.fisherhouse.org.
Published in The Reporter on Jun. 7, 2020.
