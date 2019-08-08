|
David John Swan passed away on July 13. David was born in Chicago, IL on Oct. 26, 1940. He graduated from Seligman High School in 1959, followed by attending Notre Dame University. In 1963 David volunteered for the Army and served in the Vietnam war. While he was Honorably Discharged in 1964, he continued to work for the military as a civilian contractor in electronics throughout Europe until returning to the USA. David then began his career in education as an instructor at DeVry University of Technology in 1969 and was Dean of Electronics when he left in 1976. He continued to work in electronics until he started his own business. David started Priority Software Packaging in 1984 and was eventually purchased by Software Toolworks in 1987, where David was retained as Director of Operations and shareholder of Software Toolworks. In 1998 Matel Corporation purchased the company and David became an independent manufacturing operations consultant. He remained a consultant which often required him to travel the world and consult companies on ways to improve their manufacturing process until he retired in 2005. David is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Rachel, and his six children, Keith, David, Brian, Elizabeth, Kenia, and Carlos.Graveside service with military honors will be held Friday, Aug. 9, at 9:30 a.m., at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.
Published in The Reporter from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019