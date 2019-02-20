David Knutson Halseth, 75, passed away on Feb. 15, at his home in Sacramento. Born Oct. 7, 1943 in Crookston, MN to Alden and Christine Halseth, he was the third of four boys. Dave was a life insurance salesman for close to 40 years and a former Captain in the Air Force, serving our country proudly as a pilot in the Vietnam War. Dave is survived by his sons and their wives, Matt and Meredith Halseth and Andy and Aileen Halseth; his two step-sons and their wives, Jason and Kathleen Kertianis and Josh and Amanda Kertianis; his three brothers, Jack, Mike and Robert and their families; including his 10 beloved grandchildren, Maddy, Olivia, Jacob, Adam, Ashlynn, Brayden, Hudson, Grace, Evan and Cameron.Dave was a proud and loving father and grandfather, and his favorite thing to do was to be in the company of his family and champion the accomplishments of his sons, brothers and grandchildren. He was very competitive in sports and games, was an avid sports fan (loving his SF 49ers and SF Giants), and was a three-sport athlete in high school in golf, baseball, and basketball. He was humble, kind, and a terrific listener with a wonderful sense of humor. Dave was always positive and complimentary, especially about his family and friends. A memorial service will take place at 12:30 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 22, at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, where Dave will also be honored for his service to our country. Family and friends are invited to gather at Matt and Meredith's house following the service to reminisce, grieve, support each other, and celebrate the life of Dave Halseth.

W00128620-image-1.jpg Published in The Reporter from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019