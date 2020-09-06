1/1
David Leslie
10/11/1936 - 08/09/2020
David Jo Leslie passed away on August 9, 2020 at 83, with his wife Sherrie at his side, after a long battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. By trade, David was a plumber and worked for Beasley Plumbing in Vallejo and Fairfield, CA. Upon his retirement in 1983, he was CEO of the Fairfield office and had 62 years with the union.David loved to hunt, fish and go camping. David loved to show off his outdoor accomplishments with multiple animal mounts in his home. They consisted of elk, antelope, deer and a black bear standing on all fours, which was a treat for new visitors. David made sure all his children experienced his love of the outdoors. David very much loved his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. David was a phenomenal cook and Thanksgiving dinners were always at his house, the more the merrier he would say. While David loved the outdoors, he also loved golf. David was an avid golfer and collected four Hole-In-One plaques over the years which he was very proud of. David was a caring and loving man. David was always available to help his friends or anyone who needed it. He was a handyman, always working on some sort of project for family, friends, and his church. He will be missed so very much by everyone who was lucky enough to have known him.David is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sherrie Leslie; son, Kent Leslie and two daughters, Kristine Leslie and Kristina Wicker. David was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sons and several brothers and sisters.Till we see you again, we love you. No service will be held due to Covid-19.
Published in The Reporter on Sep. 6, 2020.
