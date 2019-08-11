|
|
On Wednesday, July 31, we lost our beloved Dave unexpectedly. Dave was born on Dec. 1, 1958.Dave was the loving son of Don and Mae Whitaker; loving brother to Donna Tatom, Dan (Marlene), Dede (Jeff) Nelson and Debbie (Robert) Amant. He also leaves behind nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.He will be remembered for his big heart, great sense of humor, quick wit, could always make you laugh, and would do anything for you.Dave was a die-hard fan of the SF 49ers, Oakland A's and Oklahoma Sooners.Dave loved to cook. You could always find him going through cookbooks and websites looking for new things to try. He could be found Sunday mornings at Miss Darlas cooking biscuits and gravy for the early birds coming to watch their sports.He did a lot of cooking and barbecuing for friends and family functions. He helped and cooked for the Sarah Renee Phillips Scholarship fundraiser; the ABATE motorcycle club breakfast and worked on the high school class reunion committee.Dave's biggest passion was the "Make A Wish" foundation. For the past 10 years he has been one of many wonderful people working tirelessly putting this fundraiser together each year which was held at Miss Darals.Dave graduated from Vaca High in 1976. He participated in football, track and field and wrestling throughout high school. He also loved playing on his sponsored softball teams, coed and mens. He played a little golf in charity events.Dave was a jack of all trades. He worked as a dishwasher, cook, bartender, construction, worked for Diamond International a few years and for the last 24 years, working for Flowserve in Benicia.Dave loved his family and friends and was very much loved by them, and will be missed by all. He left each of us with very special memories that we will all cherish.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made in Dave's name to the "Make A Wish" Foundation.Arrangements were handled by McCune Garden Chapel.
Published in The Reporter on Aug. 11, 2019