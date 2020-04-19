|
Debbie Segura was born Debora Lee Cutler on August 13th, 1959. Over the last 60 years she lived in many places, including: Hawaii, Colorado, Tahoe and Quincy, but Vacaville was always home. After graduating from Vaca High in 1977, she married her best friend, Mike Segura. She and Mike worked side by side for over 36 years on a variety of ventures, but by far, their favorite project was always the life they built together for us, their two daughters, Alyssa and Lauren. On April 1st 2020, Debbie passed away after a two year fight with Glioblastoma. Instead of a traditional obituary, we have decided to share some invaluable wisdom, or Debbie-isms, our mom passed on to us: If you love someone, tell them. Maybe add a little blush. Sunscreen. Even if you think you don't need it, you do. If the mountains aren't blue, don't drink it. Be the reason your husband drinks whiskey. Marry your best friend. Friday night is date night. Dance often, sing loud, laugh hard. Good friends are some of your closest family. Always use Chimayo Chili. Christmas Music is always appropriate. Be involved in your community. Get your hands dirty and work hard. Design a life you love, live honestly and authentically. Don't forget to water your plants. Paddle upstream first, so you can cruise back in. One day your sister will be your best friend. Take care of each other, and have a great time. And perhaps, most importantly-- if you can't baffle them with your bullshit, dazzle them with your smile.After a lifetime of laughing and loving, Debbie departed this world ready to give our dad hell for leaving her first. We all miss her dearly, but cherish her wisdom and will impart it for generations to come. Thank you for loving our mom, and we promise, she loved you more. In light of current events, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, yet to be determined. In honor of Debbie, whose favorite time of year was always Christmas, the family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Vacaville's Christmas Tree Lighting (merrimentonmain.org).
W00143280-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 19, 2020