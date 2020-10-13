"Debe" was a fighter. She fought multiple cancers, countless surgeries and treatments for seventeen years with strength, grace, and determination. Sadly, that battle ended Thursday, October 8. Debe passed away with her loving family by her side. During this long and painful ordeal she touched many lives with her generous spirit, her will to live, and deep love for her family, friends, and community.Debe was born in Maryville, MO and graduated from Fillmore High School. She met the man who would become her husband, Gerry Westcott, in Topeka, KS in 1986. They fell in love, moved to California and married on Valentine's Day in 1993. The same year they bought a house in Vacaville, made it their home, and their loving daughter Hilary was born. Debe was a hard worker and had great sense for customer relations. As a result, she excelled in the restaurant management field. From 1996 to 2016 Debe served as General Manager of Pietro's #1 in Vacaville, specializing in catering, banquets and special events. She loved her work, her Pietro's family, and all the customers that became of a part of her extended family. Debe loved traveling and cruising. Her favorite trip was a two-week tour in Europe that ended in southern Italy and a beautiful wedding for long-time family friends. Her favorite cruises were to Hawaii, the Bahamas, and Caribbean islands. Debe and Gerry enjoyed attending the New Orleans Jazz Heritage festival and especially enjoyed the numerous Disneyland trips with Hilary and a recent trip with their granddaughter Harper. Debe was also active in the community and she participated in several "Relay For Life
" events for the American Cancer Society
and other cancer related institutions.Debe is survived by her loving husband, Gerry; her loving daughter, Hilary; her daughter, Heather Richardson of Topeka, KS and three beautiful granddaughters, Harper Taylor and Lily Bee-Vega of Vacaville and Temple Richardson of Topeka, KS. She is also survived by her sister, Julie Stewart and brother Elvin Rasnic both of Fillmore, MO. The funeral service will be held Thursday, October 15 at McCune Garden Chapel with burial to follow at Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, only 35 masked guests may attend. The family will send out invitations and will live stream the service as well.W00148030-image-1.jpg