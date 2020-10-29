Dennis Psaila, of Clovis, passed away on Oct. 24, after a years-long battle with aggressive pancreatic cancer. He was 61. Dennis was born February 2, 1959, in Prestwick, Scotland, on a U.S. Air Force base. His family settled in Vacaville, where he grew up and met Kellie, his wife of 40 years. In 1983, Dennis opened Vittorio's, an Italian restaurant in Fairfield, CA, where he and Kellie worked tirelessly while raising their two young boys, Chris and Jon. In 1988, the family moved to Fresno and planted roots for decades to come. Dennis became a real estate broker and opened Century 21 Golden Key Realty in 1989 with his mother-in-law, Cora Chronister. Dennis had a passion for real estate in the Central Valley and soon became a premiere name in the industry, having over 150 agents under his wing. Three decades later and once his kids were off to college, Dennis went in search of a change in his profession. He began working for BNSF Railroad as a train engineer until his cancer no longer allowed him to work. From childhood, Dennis had a passion for boats, planes, and fast cars. He received his pilot's license at age 15 and continued the hobby throughout his entire life. His fondest memories were flying his family up and down California, teaching his kids to water-ski, and racing dragster cars.Dennis is survived by his wife, Kellie Chronister Psaila; his son, Chris; his parents, Chuck and Josie; and his brothers, David and Danny. He was predeceased by his youngest son, Jon.Viewing will be held at Boice Funeral in Clovis on October 30 from 2 to 6 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be limited to family only. Masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Dr. Jon Psaila Memorial Foundation, at www.TheJPMFoundation.org
, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting students who show a commitment to continuing their education in agriculture or animal science.W00148510-image-1.jpg