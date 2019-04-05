Dennis was born in Minneapolis, MN to Joe and Florence Tyler. He and his mom came to California when he was eight years old.Dennis joined the Air Force, December 1951, and was stationed in Texas and Florida, (where he met and married the love of his life, Pat). He was discharged in 1955, and later joined the AF Reserves at Hamilton AFB, CA., transferring to Travis AFB in 1962. Dennis remained in the reserves until 1986 with the rank of Chief Master Sergeant.Dennis loved to work on anything with an engine to take apart to see what made it run. He also loved to do woodworking. Dennis was a husband of 66 years, a father, and grandfather.Preceded in death by his parents, and daughter, Dorothy. Survived by his wife, Pat; daughter, Patty; son, Dennis Jr.; grandchildren, Christina and Joey Kincaid, William Tyler, and great grandchildren, Peyton and Maddox.Services will be April 10, at 1 p.m., at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon.

