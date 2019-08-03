|
Diana passed away peacefully at Vaca Valley Hospital with her family at her bedside.Diana was born in Birmingham, England in 1935 to Henry and Fanny Johnson and grew up in Southwestern England. After high school she worked in the Television industry for two years at ATV. While filming the closing of a military base, R.A.F. Bruntingthorpe, Diana met her husband to be and now Retired Lt. Colonel Ralph Weida, also assigned to that base. They were married in 1962 and moved numerous times depending upon Air Force assignments. Their son, Richard, was born in 1966 and enjoyed many moves. Diana, a homemaker and mother lived in France, Texas, California, Boston, Ohio, Munich Germany and Feltwell England before making their home in Vacaville, in 1978. Diana worked as a Sales Associate at Ross and Emporium Capwells, retiring in 1986.Diana enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Shopping and playing the slot machines at Colusa Casino. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.Survivors include her devoted husband, Ralph of 57 years; son, Richard and daughter-in-law, Teri, plus their children, Dalton and Abbie; Gaylene Begley, Teri's mother, all from Vacaville. From Canada, Steven, Matthew, Mandy and Adam Harwood. From Enid, OK, Ralph's sister, Rosa A. Baker and husband, Jim. Diana was predeceased by her parents; sister, Mavis and husband, Leonard Harwood of Barrie Canada. Burial will be at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon in the near future.
Published in The Reporter on Aug. 3, 2019