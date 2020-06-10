On Sunday evening, at 83 years old, Diane passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family. She was born in San Francisco in 1936 to Joseph and Marie (Arana) Resch, the second youngest of six children. She was a native of San Francisco and attended St. Peters Catholic High School.Diane met her husband at Saint Monica's Church Youth Group, where she fell in love with and married Eugene Joseph Morger on May 5, 1962. They just celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary. She attended UCSF and graduated from the College of Notre Dame in Belmont. She was a lover of words, psychology, and all things to do with education. She could make a friend anywhere and had an innate gift of caring for people. Always humble, Diane was extremely generous to all with her strong Catholic values. Diane was a loving mother, who raised her five children in San Mateo. She was adored as a loving aunt to her many dear nieces and nephews. She was a mother to many more than her own. She will be remembered with love by her 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.She is survived by husband Eugene; children, Gregory Joseph (Maura), Maria Theresa, Brian Gerard (Ana), Monica Lorraine (Tim) Sloper, and Daniel Jonathan Arana (Mandy); 13 grandchildren, Joshua (Haylee), Christopher (Kelly), Matthew, Alicia, Amanda, Dominique, Brenden, Briana, Hailey, Conor, Brooke, Fiona and Jack; great-grandchildren, Pearl, Zelda, and Atlas; brother Marcus; and sisters-in-law, Sandy and Dot. She was preceded in death by sisters, June (Antone), Gloria (George); and brothers, Bill and David. Viewing and rosary will be held Thursday, June 11, 5 to 8 p.m. at St. Mary's Church and Mass on Friday, June 12, at 11 a.m. Interment at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery will be private. Please feel free to donate to a charity of your choice in Diane's memory.
Published in The Reporter from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.