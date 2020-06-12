On the evening of June 7, at 83 years old, Diane Marie Morger passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family. She was born in San Francisco on November 3, 1936 to Joseph and Marie (Arana) Resch, the second youngest of six children. She was a native of San Francisco and attended St. Peter's Catholic School.Diane met her husband at Saint Monica's Church youth group. She married Eugene Joseph Morger on May 5, 1962. They just celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary. She attended USF and graduated from the College of Notre Dame in Belmont. She was a lover of words, psychology, and all things to do with education. She could make a friend anywhere and had an innate gift of caring for people. Always humble, Diane was extremely generous to all with her strong Catholic values. Diane was a loving mother, who raised her five children in San Mateo. She was adored as a loving aunt to her many dear nieces and nephews. She was a mother to many more than her own. She will be remembered with love by her thirteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is survived by her husband Eugene, children Gregory (Maura), Maria, Brian (Ana), Monica Sloper (Tim), and Daniel (Mandy); grandchildren Joshua (Haylee), Christopher (Kelly), Matthew, Alicia, Amanda, Dominique, Brenden, Briana, Hailey, Conor, Brooke, Fiona, Jack; and great-grandchildren Pearl, Zelda, and Atlas; brother Marcus; and sister-in-laws Sandy and Dot. She was preceded in death by her sisters June (Antone), Gloria (George), and her brothers Bill, and David. Viewing and rosary will be held on Thursday, June 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. at St. Mary's Church in Vacaville and Mass held on Friday, June 12, at 11 a.m. Internment at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery will be private. Please feel free to donate to a charity of your choice in Diane's memory.
Published in The Reporter on Jun. 12, 2020.