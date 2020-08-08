Dolores Ott, 96, passed away peacefully of natural causes at Alder Senior Living in Auburn, CA.A private military memorial will be held on August 15th at Sierra Memorial Lawn Cemetery.Dolores was born in Everett, WA on December 27, 1923 to Ray and Ruth Gilbert. She was married to Roy Ott for 57 years. She was a homemaker and a teacher during the 60's and 70's in Vacaville, and retired on a family farm in Grass Valley. She was a WAVE (Navy) from 1944 to 1946.Dolores centered her life around her family, music and singing. She had an operatic soprano voice which filled churches, concert halls, stages and classrooms with a powerful quality matched by very few.Dolores was blessed with a long healthy life, one who treated everyone with love, gratitude, patience, humility and non-judgement. She was always there for anyone who sought her company. She had an unshakable love for God and humanity and will be missed.She is survived by her sister-in-law Alta, sons Douglas, Ronald and Alan, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents Ray and Ruth, brother Richard, husband Roy, several cousins and nieces.My mother's expressed wish is to promote education for the young, music for all and the love and understanding to God and the future of humanity.Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.