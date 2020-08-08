1/1
Dolores Ott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores Ott, 96, passed away peacefully of natural causes at Alder Senior Living in Auburn, CA.A private military memorial will be held on August 15th at Sierra Memorial Lawn Cemetery.Dolores was born in Everett, WA on December 27, 1923 to Ray and Ruth Gilbert. She was married to Roy Ott for 57 years. She was a homemaker and a teacher during the 60's and 70's in Vacaville, and retired on a family farm in Grass Valley. She was a WAVE (Navy) from 1944 to 1946.Dolores centered her life around her family, music and singing. She had an operatic soprano voice which filled churches, concert halls, stages and classrooms with a powerful quality matched by very few.Dolores was blessed with a long healthy life, one who treated everyone with love, gratitude, patience, humility and non-judgement. She was always there for anyone who sought her company. She had an unshakable love for God and humanity and will be missed.She is survived by her sister-in-law Alta, sons Douglas, Ronald and Alan, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents Ray and Ruth, brother Richard, husband Roy, several cousins and nieces.My mother's expressed wish is to promote education for the young, music for all and the love and understanding to God and the future of humanity.Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.
W00146530-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hooper & Weaver Mortuary
459 Hollow Way
Nevada City, CA 95959
(530) 265-2429
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheReporter.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved