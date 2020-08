Don is survived by his loving wife, Karen; children, Ann Randleas, Julie Leber, Jason (Myra) Leber and Jeffrey Leber; stepsons, Greg (Kathy) Elmore and Brian (Angela) Elmore; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He will be interred at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon at a later date. It was his request that memorials for remembrances be sent to the Shriners Hospital, the Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association