Donna Lee Biagi, 79, passed away on the evening of March 11, with her family by her side after a long illness.She was born on March 30, 1939 in Massachusetts to Kenneth and Edith Griffith. Donna was devoted to her family and enjoyed spending time with her close friends.Donna is survived by sons, Richard (Karla) and Kenneth (Sabrina); six grandchildren; brother, Kenneth Griffith, and long-time friend, Beverly.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard in 2012.Donna will be laid to rest in a private family service at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon. Memorial contributions may be made to a . Arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home 707-446-3233 www.vacahillschapel.com.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 17, 2019