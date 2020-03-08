|
The family of Donna Suihkonen sadly announces her sudden passing on Feb. 26, following a brief illness. Donna is survived by her brother, Andy Suihkonen (Denise); sisters, Carol Yount, Joyce Suihkonen, Darlene Schneider (Doug); niece, Kristen Pucher (Mike), and her much adored great nephew, Teddy Pucher.At Donna's request, no services are being held. For those wishing to make a charitable contribution in her memory, Donna would have chosen SPCA of Solano County, P.O. Box 356, Vacaville 95696. Her kitty Angel was her joy.The family sincerely thanks the doctors and staff of NorthBay Medical Center for their care and kindness.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 8, 2020