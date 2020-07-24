1/
Dorice David Dominick
Long-time Richmond, CA resident and Louisiana native Dorice Dominick passed away in Vallejo on Tuesday, July 7th. Due to the COVID-19 Virus Mandates, his visitation and funeral services are attendance-restricted and require all persons attending to wear face masks. His visitation is being held at the funeral home Friday July 24 from 3 to 6 p.m. His funeral service, also being held at the funeral home, is on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, CA on Monday, July 27, 2020.
Published in The Reporter from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
