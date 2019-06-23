Affectionately known as "Honey", Doris passed away peacefully with family by her side. She is survived by Jack (husband of 71 years); daughter, Barbara (Paul) Hurst; son, James (Kathy) Bleak; grandchildren, Stacy Allison, Christopher Bleak, Kristina Bleak; great granddaughter, Alivia, and sister, Patricia Macy. She was devoted to her family and will be truly missed by those who knew and loved her.Doris was born in Hulbert, OK. She was a proud member of the Cherokee Nation (Wolf Clan), the Society of Mayflower Descendants, and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was preceded in death by her mother, Bessie Mitchell; three brothers, Charles, Jake and James, and two sisters, Lucille and Emalee.Doris thoroughly enjoyed her life and felt blessed to be able to live it to the fullest. Her last words said it all, "I have no regrets." She specifically requested no formal memorial and No flowers.

W00133460-image-1.jpg Published in The Reporter on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary