Dorothy Chandler Johnson

Dorothy Chandler Johnson Obituary
Dorothy Chandler Johnson (99) passed away on Feb. 4, in Modesto. Dot was born on March 18, 1919 in Vacaville, to Russell Raymond Chandler and Marian White Chandler. She is survived by daughters, Elizabeth Carota and Catherine (Susan) Johnson-Roehr; granddaughters, Julie Carota and Anne (Eric) Magnuson; great-grandchildren, Sydney Rodosevich, and Nate and Aaron Magnuson; sister-in-law, Sylvia Chandler; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Earl L. Johnson; sister, Harriet Marcus, and brother, Russell Chandler, Jr. A celebration of her life will be held at noon on Saturday, March 23, at the College Avenue United Church of Christ, 1341 College Ave., Modesto. Memorial donations may be made in Dot's name to the Audubon Society or the Community Hospice Foundation in Modesto.
Published in The Reporter from Mar. 5 to Mar. 23, 2019
