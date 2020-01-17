|
|
On Saturday, Jan. 4, Dorothy Marie Walker, loving wife and mother of three children passed away at age 96.Born in Los Angeles, but 55 year resident of El Sobrante and Vacaville, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Smith Walker, and son, Rodman Clay Walker. She is survived by her son, Dale Walker; daughter, Martha Pierce; daughter-in-law, Susie Walker; son-in-law, William (Bill) Pierce, six grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers consider donations to Solano County Library Foundation. (https://solanolibraryfoundation.org)
W00140580-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020