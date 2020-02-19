|
Earl Handsome Bunton, aged 100 years, quietly slipped away early Wednesday morning in Sacramento. He was a resident of Vacaville for more than 20 years. Born in Buda, TX to Eugene and Elizabeth (Mullins) Bunton, he was the youngest of three children. He married Gladys Thomas in Fort Worth, TX in 1943, and to this union was born a son and three daughters. Like many post war families, they migrated from Texas to San Francisco where Earl would find work as a machinist at the S.F. Naval Shipyard. Sonny, as he was affectionately called, is survived by his daughters, Joyce Marie (Bunton) McGriff and Marilyn Louise Bunton; grandchildren, Leamond C. McGriff III, Kevin Lee Hill, Andrea-Wishom Young, Victor Stedman, and Nicole Britton; his 101 year old sister, Olivia Clayborn Fisher, and his nephew, Archie Clayborn, Jr., and numerous great and great grand nieces, nephews, and cousins. Earl was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and brother, Webster L. Bunton; his son and daughter, Kenneth Earl Bunton and Verneitta Grace Bunton respectively, and grandson and granddaughter, Earl Bunton and Wanita Bunton respectively. Funeral services will be held Friday, Feb. 21, at Vaca Hills Chapel, 524 Elmira Road, Vacaville, at 12 noon. Interment immediately following at Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery.
Published in The Reporter from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020