The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Eddie Wroten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eddie L. Wroten III


1971 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eddie L. Wroten III Obituary
Eddie L. Wroten, III 48, of Vacaville Ca. drowned in Lake Berryessa. He was a native of Vallejo Ca. Mr. Wroten was a native of the United States Army.

A Celebration of his life will be held on Sat. Dec. 14th 11am at Revival Center Ministries 910 Tennessee St. Vallejo Ca. with Apostle Ricky L. Nutt, officiating.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services 901 Main St. Suisun City Ca. 707-421-0100 Director – John A. Pepper
Published in The Reporter from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eddie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -