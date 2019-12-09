|
|
Eddie L. Wroten, III 48, of Vacaville Ca. drowned in Lake Berryessa. He was a native of Vallejo Ca. Mr. Wroten was a native of the United States Army.
A Celebration of his life will be held on Sat. Dec. 14th 11am at Revival Center Ministries 910 Tennessee St. Vallejo Ca. with Apostle Ricky L. Nutt, officiating.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services 901 Main St. Suisun City Ca. 707-421-0100 Director – John A. Pepper
Published in The Reporter from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019