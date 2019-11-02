|
Edward R. Hansen of Ed's Hair Affair passed away on Oct. 21, from a heart attack. He is survived by his sister, Betty Henry of Clovis; brother, Leroy Hansen and wife Wendy of Yuma, AZ; his soul mate and life partner of 31 years, Chris Casillas; children, Glen Hansen, wife Michelle, and DeDe Fernandez, husband Joe; grandchildren, Eddie Hansen, Katie Hansen, Lacee Rodriguez, husband Anthony, and Ajay Fernandez, and six great grandchildren. Ed was a veteran of the United States Air Force, Jack of all trades and beloved Cosmetologist. He moved to Vacaville in 1967 and thrived in the community having had a beauty shop in Vacaville for many years. He loved to travel, hunt, fish and ride his Harley. He was loved by many and will be missed by all. A private service will be held. There will be a celebration of life on Nov. 14 at 12:30 p.m., at The McBride Senior Center, 91 Town Square Place, Vacaville. You are invited to bring your favorite food dish to share. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions can be made to .
Published in The Reporter from Nov. 2 to Nov. 14, 2019