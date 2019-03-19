Elaine Hope Wood, 62, died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Vacaville on Saturday, March 16, after a long illness. Elaine was born on April 6, 1956, a native of San Francisco. She was the fourth daughter of Hugh F. and Mildred M. Wood (born Marquardsen). She grew up in So. SF, graduating El Camino High School in 1974. She lived most of her adult life with her mother and father; the three of them providing support and care for one another for many years. Elaine was employed at the commissary at Travis Air Force Base until she became disabled. She was proud of her work there, and received awards for it. Elaine's father, Hugh, passed in 2004, and her mother, Mildred in 2014. After that, she lived a mostly self sufficient life, supported by her sister, Jill Marchant. In the last five years, Elaine required lengthy dialysis treatments three times a week. But in spite of her physical challenges, she had a strong will, and was known for her determination to remain independent.A shy and retiring person, Elaine's love of almost all genre's of music sustained and entertained her throughout her life. By far, her favorite was classic rock and roll. She enjoyed watching old films especially musicals like Funny Girl and Music Man. Her love of music also included TV dance programs, which were on her must watch list. She is survived by her sisters, Diane Brambila, Jill Marchant, and Bonnie Wells; brother-in-law, Dennis Wells; nephews, Alan and Paul Wells, Johnny and Roberto Brambila, and niece, Lisa Cherry. A graveside funeral will be held on Thursday, March. 21, at 1 p.m. at the Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery, 522 Elmira Road in Vacaville. Bishop Danny Wells will officiate. Prior to the graveside there will be a viewing from 12 to 12:30 p.m., at Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 524 Elmira Road, Vacaville. Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home 707-446-3233 www.vacahillschapel.com.

W00129730-image-1.jpg Published in The Reporter from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019