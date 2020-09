Elizabeth L. Vaughn, 99 of Vacaville, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2020 at her home. She was born in Mackay, ID on March 3, 1921. Funeral services are private. She will be laid to rest at the Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery in Vacaville, CA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity . Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home www.vacahillschapel.com 707-446-3233.