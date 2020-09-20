1/1
Elizabeth Louisa Vaughn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth (Betty) Vaughn was the middle child of a family of ten, born in Mackie, ID, on March 3, 1921. She was handled with tender care because of a defective heart but she outlived the entire family. She left Idaho Falls when she was 19 to seek her fortune in Los Angeles. On a train to Las Vegas at 23, Betty met a cute B-17 pilot, Clifford Vaughn, who had bailed out over the English Channel during WWII. Their marriage in San Francisco in 1945 was the beginning of a 40 year love affair. Cliff's job in the Air Force took them to Japan for two tours, Hawaii, Florida, Montana, Mississippi, Alabama, New York, and California. Their three children, Cathi Ellington, Barbara Vaughn, and Frank Vaughn tagged along. The Vaughns moved to Vacaville in 1965. Cliff and Betty were devoted golfers, bridge players, and a spry couple on the dance floor. Cliff died in 1979. Betty was an active member in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Her fellow members provided her with constant support, love, and laughter. Betty joined the Museum Guild and continued playing golf at Green Valley. She was an intrepid traveler and cherished her adventures across the USA, Europe, China, and Mexico. Every one of her seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren experienced Nana's undivided attention and love. Betty treasured every moment of her life's journey. She will always be a part of those that loved her deeply.
W00147490-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheReporter.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved