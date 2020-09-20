Elizabeth (Betty) Vaughn was the middle child of a family of ten, born in Mackie, ID, on March 3, 1921. She was handled with tender care because of a defective heart but she outlived the entire family. She left Idaho Falls when she was 19 to seek her fortune in Los Angeles. On a train to Las Vegas at 23, Betty met a cute B-17 pilot, Clifford Vaughn, who had bailed out over the English Channel during WWII. Their marriage in San Francisco in 1945 was the beginning of a 40 year love affair. Cliff's job in the Air Force took them to Japan for two tours, Hawaii, Florida, Montana, Mississippi, Alabama, New York, and California. Their three children, Cathi Ellington, Barbara Vaughn, and Frank Vaughn tagged along. The Vaughns moved to Vacaville in 1965. Cliff and Betty were devoted golfers, bridge players, and a spry couple on the dance floor. Cliff died in 1979. Betty was an active member in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Her fellow members provided her with constant support, love, and laughter. Betty joined the Museum Guild and continued playing golf at Green Valley. She was an intrepid traveler and cherished her adventures across the USA, Europe, China, and Mexico. Every one of her seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren experienced Nana's undivided attention and love. Betty treasured every moment of her life's journey. She will always be a part of those that loved her deeply.