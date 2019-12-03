The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
524 Elmira Road
Vacaville, CA 95687
(707) 446-3233
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Case
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Rose Case

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Rose Case Obituary
Long time Vacaville resident Elizabeth Rose Case died peacefully in her sleep Nov. 27 at 89 years of age. Born and raised in Jamestown, ND, Beth had three sisters (Mary, Rita and Thea) and one brother (Jay). She moved to Arizona when she was 21. There, she met and fell in love with her future husband, Roy, who was in the Air Force. They married in 1953 and led an adventurous military life. Beth and Roy settled in Vacaville in the early 1970s after Roy retired. She was a devout Catholic who attended both St. Mary's and St. Joseph Catholic Churches in Vacaville. For 15 years she worked as the Director of Religious Education at St. Mary's Parish. She was a voracious reader who enjoyed visiting the places she read about. She also loved music and playing the piano. She was fascinated by art and after she retired earned an Associate's degree in Art History. Beth is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Roy, her sisters, Rita and Thea, and her brother, Jay. Beth is survived by her sister, Mary; her four sons and their wives, Glenn (Susie), John (Joyce), Steven (Lisa) and Matthew (Tracy); nine grandchildren, Wendy, Geoffrey, Kristen, Brittney, Jamie, Taylor, Emily, Sarah, and Hannah; five great grandchildren, and her lunatic cat, Frank.A viewing and rosary service will be at Vaca Hills Chapel on Thursday, Dec. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m., with Rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral service will be at Saint Joseph Church on Friday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m., with a reception to follow. Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 707-446-3233. www.vacahillschapel.com.
W00139060-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -