Long time Vacaville resident Elizabeth Rose Case died peacefully in her sleep Nov. 27 at 89 years of age. Born and raised in Jamestown, ND, Beth had three sisters (Mary, Rita and Thea) and one brother (Jay). She moved to Arizona when she was 21. There, she met and fell in love with her future husband, Roy, who was in the Air Force. They married in 1953 and led an adventurous military life. Beth and Roy settled in Vacaville in the early 1970s after Roy retired. She was a devout Catholic who attended both St. Mary's and St. Joseph Catholic Churches in Vacaville. For 15 years she worked as the Director of Religious Education at St. Mary's Parish. She was a voracious reader who enjoyed visiting the places she read about. She also loved music and playing the piano. She was fascinated by art and after she retired earned an Associate's degree in Art History. Beth is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Roy, her sisters, Rita and Thea, and her brother, Jay. Beth is survived by her sister, Mary; her four sons and their wives, Glenn (Susie), John (Joyce), Steven (Lisa) and Matthew (Tracy); nine grandchildren, Wendy, Geoffrey, Kristen, Brittney, Jamie, Taylor, Emily, Sarah, and Hannah; five great grandchildren, and her lunatic cat, Frank.A viewing and rosary service will be at Vaca Hills Chapel on Thursday, Dec. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m., with Rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral service will be at Saint Joseph Church on Friday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m., with a reception to follow. Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 707-446-3233. www.vacahillschapel.com.
Published in The Reporter from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2019