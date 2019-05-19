Home

Elizabeth Sue Knoroski Obituary
Elizabeth Sue Knoroski , a long time Vacaville resident entered into rest on Sunday, May 12. She was 76 years old. Born Feb. 17, 1943 in Springfield, IL.She was preceded by her parents, Bernard J. and Luella C. Bresnan. As well as her daughter, Aimee Cathrine Poujade. She is survived by her husband, Robert J. Knoroski, and sister, Mary Kay De Benedetti; daughter, Jeannine M. Poujade Rowser; sons, Christopher J. Poujade, Jeffrey D. Poujade and Gregory A. Knoroski; grandchildren, Kristina R. Sayler Armstrong, Ryan A. Sayler, Kayla Poujade, Trevor A. Knoroski, Nora L. Rowser and Joshua Dingler Poujade, and great-grandson, Parker R. Armstrong.She will be greatly missed by all of her friends and family. A funeral Mass and Rosary will be held Friday, May 24, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Vacaville at 1 p.m. A celebration of life will follow. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Kaiser Vallejo Hospice in her name.
Published in The Reporter from May 19 to May 24, 2019
