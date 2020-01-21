|
Emile Qirreh passed peacefully in his home on Jan. 15. He was 89 years old. Emile was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is survived by two daughters, two sons-in-law, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren and another one on the way. All who met him were enamored by his charming personality and impressed by his voluminous knowledge. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 21 from 5 to 8 p.m., at McCune Garden Chapel. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m., at St. Timothy Orthodox Christian Church with burial to follow at Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery.
Published in The Reporter from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020