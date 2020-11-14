1/1
Eric R. Fino
With deepest sorrow we announce that Eric R. Fino, age 28, our most beloved son, brother family member, and friend passed away on Friday November 6, 2020 in his house. Those who knew Eric, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.Eric will be missed every day by his parents, Rachel and Rigo; his sisters, Mayuni, Carmen, and Pilar; his younger brother, Ryan and his aunts, uncles, and cousins, and his girlfriend. Eric loved to cook for family and friends.We know Eric is now with his grandmothers, Nila and Nancy, and is loved here on earth, as well as in heaven.We LOVE you, and MISS you so much our son Eric XOXO, and you will always be in our hearts.Friends will be received at the Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 524 Elmira Road, Vacaville on Saturday from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.A funeral service will take place Monday November 16 at 1:00 p.m. Interment follows at Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery, 522 Elmira Road, Vacaville, 95687.
Published in The Reporter from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
524 Elmira Road
Vacaville, CA 95687
(707) 446-3233
November 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Vaca Hills Chapel
